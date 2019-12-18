WOOD RIVER - For Taylor Parmentier, being successful on the basketball court is all part of her family heritage. Her father/head Oilers' girls basketball coach, Joe, was a basketball/football star at Southwestern High School during his younger days, graduating in 1977. Taylor has been one of the keys to East Alton-Wood River High School's girls' basketball success in recent years.

Taylor Parmentier, a senior basketball player, is December Female Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Taylor's father, Joe, was a highly successful football coach for 34 years before retiring. Taylor Parmentier has been playing basketball since fourth grade, and she loves it because she gets to have fun with my friends while working.

“My whole life my parents have helped me succeed in athletics and in school," Taylor said. "Ball Hogg Academy also helped prepare me for my senior season. They all push me to work as hard as I can and to do the best I can."

Taylor said some of her career highlights were "having our first winning record in girls basketball last season and being determined to keep the program succeeding."

"My involvement in sports over the course of my high school career has shaped me into a better person, keeping me organized and on task," Taylor said. "My involvement in sports has helped me stay active and taught me to never give up.”

Taylor wants to attend Illinois State University and is unsure about her future playing basketball. She wants to major in athletic training and continuing on to study physical therapy and become a physical therapist.

She has a 4.0 GPA and is a candidate for East Alton-Wood River High School valedictorian.

