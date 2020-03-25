ALTON - Senior point guard Spencer Cox enjoyed a successful senior season for Marquette Catholic, averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals-per-game in helping the Explorers to a 26-7 record and their third consecutive appearance in the IHSA Class 2A Sweet Sixteen.

For his accomplishments during the season, Cox has been selected as the Riverbender.com Male Athlete of the Month at Marquette for March, 2020.

Cox, who played for head coach Steve Medford, was one of the leaders that helped Marquette win the Roxana regional over the host school and advance to the Shelbyville sectional, and also a second-place finish in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday tournament and the title at the mid-season Okawville tournament. He's played since being a young age, and enjoys the competitiveness of the game.

"I've been playing since second grade," Cox said, "and what I like most is the competitiveness."

Cox thanks his family for their support and being there for him during his time as a player for the Explorers.

"I would like to thank my parents, Rick and Stacy," Cox said, "my grandparents, Hope and Rich Cox, and my siblings for supporting me all the way."

Cox feels that his involvement with the Marquette program has helped teach him the lessons of being humble and think about other people.

"It has allowed me to go the extra mile to stay ahead of others, and to be humble," Cox said.

Cox was also a runner on the Explorers' cross country team last fall, but doesn't plan on playing basketball in college. Cox, who's nickname was the Black Wolf, plans on majoring in business at SIU-Edwardsville.

