BETHALTO - Civic Memorial senior basketball player Kourtland Tyus has been playing on the hardwoods since she was in second grade and encountered considerable success throughout her career.

Tyus is the January Female Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

"I like how the little girls look up to us so much, and it makes me want to be a better player and person on and off the court," Tyus said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I'd like to thank my parents for supporting me, my coaches and past coaches who have pushed me day in and day out. I'd also like to thank my teammates because I wouldn't be here without them."

Some of Tyus's accomplishments that led to this award are the third team All-State, first-team all-conference sophomore and junior year, being a member of the 1,000-point club and the CM girls' all-time leading assist record.

"I enjoy helping out at basketball training for the Girls Hawks Program and attending pride fitness in the offseason."

Tyus said she will continue to play basketball at Johnson County Community College next season. She is undecided about what her major will be in.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: