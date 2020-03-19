ROXANA - Senior forward Jake Golenor enjoyed a very successful season for the boy's basketball team at Roxana High School, averaging 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists-per-game in helping the Shells to a 23-10 record in the 2019-20 season, one of the school's best showings in basketball in the last few years.

And with that, Golenor was named the Riverbender.com Roxana male Athlete of the Month for March 2020.

Golenor, who played for head coach Mark Briggs, enjoyed helping the Shells win the 23 games this season, and also winning the South Central Conference, edging out Pana for the title. He has played basketball since his younger days and enjoys the competitive nature of the game.

"I have been playing basketball for as long as I can remember,' Golenor said. "I love the competition that comes with it, and the atmosphere you get to play in."

Golenor thanked his parents for their support and for always being there for him.

"I would like to thank my mom and dad for supporting me throughout my career," Golenor said, "and for always being there for me."

The lessons of sports themselves and the relationships that he's built with his teammates have helped Golenor grow as a person.

"Sports have definitely helped me build relationships with people throughout my life," Golenor said. "Just being able to grow with your teammates and building relationships with them is a great thing."

Golenor plans on attending Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey next year, but will not play a sport in college. He's looking into becoming an operator. Golenor also played football for the Shells, as the team's quarterback on offense and an outside linebacker on defense, and also enjoyed being with the Shells' football team.

"I loved to play football, and got to play it with some great friends throughout the years," Golenor said.

Today, Golenor has taken up golf, and frequently plays with both his father and brother.

