BETHALTO - Grant Lane, a Civic Memorial senior basketball player, sees the most important lesson on the court is how to deal with positives, along with adversities he faces in life.

Lane is the January Male Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Lane is coached by Jared Reynolds. Lane has played basketball since second grade.

"I would like to thank my family that has always been there for me no matter what happens. They have pushed me to always work hard in everything I do."

Some of Lane's accomplishments are 110 Percent Award Alton Area Exchange Club, Advantage News Athlete of the Week.

Lane doesn't plan on playing sports in college and is unsure what college he will attend or what he will study. Some of his classroom accomplishments are he's in Spanish National Honor Society, National Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta - Treasurer

Lane also plays baseball and football for the Eagles.

