JERSEYVILLE - Senior Edward Roberts has emerged as one of the top players for the boys' basketball team at Jersey Community High School and has done well for the Panthers. Roberts is one of the Panthers' top scorers and a solid rebounder and defensive player with several steals on the season.

Including games through Feb. 1, Roberts is averaging 8.1 points and 5.2 rebounds-per-game, along with adding 47 assists, 41 steals and 10 blocked shots along the way as Jersey is currently 11-12 on the season.

In addition, Roberts is an exceptional all-around athlete, active in football, tennis and was also a champion swimmer when he was younger.

For all of his contributions on and off the court for the Panthers this season, Roberts has been named the school's Riverbender.com Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Male Athlete of the Month.

Roberts, who plays for head coach Stote Reeder, thought that his performance in the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic tournament was one of his best of the Panthers season.

"I was named to the All-Tournament team two weeks ago in the Jersey Winter Classic," Roberts said. "In the three-game stretch in the tournament, I averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists. For the month of January, I have averaged 10 points, seven rebounds, and three assists."

Roberts thanked his parents for their ongoing support in his athletic endeavors.

"My mom and dad always make an effort to prioritize me and my siblings in whatever we do," Roberts said. "They have not missed a game in all of my high school sports career."

Roberts hasn't been playing basketball very long and enjoys both playing the game and being around his teammates.

"I started playing basketball in my freshman year," Roberts said. "I enjoy basketball so much because, throughout the long and busy season, all of the players on the team spend a lot of time together and really enjoy each other. I also love the level of competition we get to have in every game and practice."

Roberts also was formerly a competitive swimmer and still holds a state age-group record.

"I used to be a successful competitive swimmer and still enjoy swimming to this day," Roberts said. "I hold the Illinois eight-and-under 25-yard freestyle record when I swam for the Tidalwaves."

Roberts doesn't plan on playing basketball in college. He plans on majoring in civil engineering, but hasn't yet decided on where he'll go to school. He was also a running back and free safety on the Panthers' football team, also plays on the tennis team, and currently ranks third in his class as a regular member of the school's high honor roll.

