EDWARDSVILLE - Destiny Williams, a senior basketball player for Metro-East Lutheran High School, has been a standout in the game since sixth grade.

Williams is the December female Athlete of the Month for Metro-East Lutheran High School.

Williams, who plays for head coach Rob Stock, has been playing informally since she was a little girl.

"I have been loving basketball since I was four or five," Williams said. "I would be that little girl outside early, bouncing the ball all day long with a group of boys. I would teach myself the fancy between the legs dribble, and ball control. All I had a was a ball and a split tree, until my sixth-grade year, when I officially played with a team. I started off playing JV and varsity in my middle school years, then eventually mainly playing varsity. My love for the game is just the intensity and competitive energy."

Williams thanked many people for her success on the court for the Knights.

"I would like to thank my mom, dad and grandpa for traveling to all my games to support me, to all my coaches who have helped me become the player I am today, and to my Creator, who created me in His own image, the one who has given me all my success. And a big shoutout to my MELHS family."

Williams enjoys listening to music, and has made her own playlists to play during pregame warmups before Knight games.

"Music helps me cope, and gets me in my groove before game time," Williams said. "Also, I love watching basketball highlights of any area of the game."

Williams also plays for the Metro-East softball team as an infielder and outfielder, and ran track in middle school in the 100- and 200-meters along with being in the 4x100 and 4x200-meter races, and the long jump. She finished seventh in the state in an Illinois Elementary School Association state meet while in middle school. And being involved in sports, basketball in particular, has helped her tremendously.

"Basketball is a very mental sport for me," Williams said. "It takes me through ups and downs, just how life will play out. Basketball is a stress reliever for me as well. When I'm upset or just defeated for the day, the ball helps me release stress and forget about anger. Basketball is an everyday lesson for me as well; you can never learn too much basketball because its an everyday revolving sport. Basketball helps me to be creative, and teaches me when to recreate movement in life."

Williams is hoping to play basketball in college, but hasn't yet made up her mind where she'll go to school, but plans to major in physical therapy.

"Yes, if it's God's will that I'm able to play at a higher position than high school," Williams said. "I would take the opportunity any day for the better of my future."

And Williams has some very practical advice for anyone and everyone.

"Be kind. Be loving. Be you!," Williams said. "Don't let yourself get in the way of your future."

