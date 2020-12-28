ALTON - Senior basketball player Cortez Harris is one of the key players for Marquette Catholic High school, and in the 2019-20 season, the Explorers' point guard averaged 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.2 steals per game, as Harris helped Marquette to a 26-7 season, climaxing in another appearance in the IHSA Class 2A Sweet Sixteen in the sectional final.

For his many accomplishments on the court, both last season and his career for the Explorers, Harris has been named the school's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for December, 2020.

Harris, who plays for head coach Steve Medford, is one of the hardest-working players on the team, and it's the reason why he was given this month's honor at Marquette.

"Giving it 110 percent every time I play has led to his award," Harris said.

Harris thanked his father for his encouragement and his advice on what he needs to do to improve as a player.

"I would like to thank my dad, who's at every game possible, and cheers for me," Harris said, "but also tells me what I need to do better to improve."

Harris has played since he first started in school, and enjoys the team part of basketball, knowing everyone has to work together to enjoy success on the court.

"I have been playing since kindergarten," Harris said. "What I like most about basketball is team play. No one person can go out there and score every point and rebound every ball. We have to work as a team."

Harris hopes to continue to play in college but hasn't yet decided on what school he'll go to or what he'll major in as of yet. He does look forward to the opportunity to play.

"I hope to continue playing in college," Harris said. "I don't care where I play, I just want a chance to play at the next level."

