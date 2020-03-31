EDWARDSVILLE --- Senior forward Cameron Gusewelle was one of the hardest workers on the Metro-East Lutheran High School boys basketball team this past season, averaging 5.3 points-per-game as the Knights finished the season at 14-17.

Gusewelle's work ethic, along with a love for the game, has helped him earn the title of Riverbender.com Male Athlete of the Month at Metro-East for March, 2020.

Gusewelle, who plays for head coach Anthony Smith, thought he was selected for this month's honor for two very simple reasons.

"A love for the game and the excitement about basketball," Gusewelle said.

Gusewelle thanked his family, his teammates, his coaches and God for helping him along the way in the sport.

"I would like to thank my family for continuous support and acceptance in whatever I want to do in life," Gusewelle said, "I want to thank my mom for signing me up for YMCA basketball when I was seven, and my brother for always putting up a fight when I beat him in one-on-ones. I want to thank all the teammates I've played with over the years for the good times, and I want to thank coach Smith for always pushing me and believing in me. Most importantly, I want to thank God for giving me everything I have; all the shine should be on Him, not me."

Gusewelle has been playing basketball for many years, and enjoys the sport and the relationships with other it can often help create.

"I've been playing basketball for 11 years, and I love how it brings people so close together," Gusewelle said. "My favorite part about basketball is how it has positively impacted my relationships with others."

The lifetime lessons that basketball has helped teach Gusewelle hasn't been lost on him at all.

"Sports taught me that encouragement and positivity is everything when you're trying to reach a goal," Gusewelle said. "Most of the time, the only thing that stands in a person's way in making their dreams a reality is themselves."

Gusewelle's role model in basketball is a one of the game's all-time greats, who also happens to have a tremendous sense of humor.

"Shaquille O'Neal is my biggest basketball icon," Gusewelle said. "I love how he brings a goofy, light-hearted spirit to the game."

Gusewelle has also achieved highly in the classroom, making the school's honor roll in almost every semester he's been a student at Metro-East. He also played tight end on the Knights' eight-man football team, and is a setter on the volleyball team in addition to playing basketball.

Gusewelle will be finished playing sports after he graduates from Metro-East, and he'll attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix this fall, majoring in psychology, with an emphasis on sport performance. And although he didn't get to accomplish a feat during a game, he still did something in his family's driveway that helped him accomplish it.

"I always wanted to dunk in a game, but I couldn't," Gusewelle said. "So I like to lower the rim in my driveway, and just imagine I've got 50,000 people watching me. I imagine it feels the same way."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

