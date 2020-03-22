BETHALTO - Alex Reams, a senior basketball player for Civic Memorial High School, was one of the Eagles' statistical leaders for the just-completed 2019-20 season.

Reams led the team in scoring with a 10.4 points-per-game average, and also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals-per-game as the Eagles finished the season with an 11-21 record.

And now, Reams has been named the Riverbender.com CM male Athlete of the Month for March, 2020.

Reams appeared in 24 games during the season for the Eagles, scoring a season-high of 18 points twice, on Feb. 6 against Roxana, and on Feb. 28 against Waterloo. He scored in double figures in 11 of those games, the next highest being a 17-point effort against Greenville on Jan. 25, and scored 16 points against Triad Mar. 4 in the Knight's IHSA Class 3A regional semifinal, also scoring 16 in the season opener against Taylorville on Nov. 25 in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic.

He hit double figures in rebounding in the final three games of the season, having a season-high 14 boards against Waterloo, and also had 10 rebounds twice, against the Knights in the final game, and also against Highland on Feb. 25.

Reams was also a wide receiver and linebacker for the Eagles' football team in the fall, and plans on enlisting in the United States Air Force after graduation, and will attend college after his service ends. He hasn't yet decided where he'll go to school or his major.

