BETHALTO - Senor forward Alex Reams is enjoying a successful basketball season at Civic Memorial High School, leading the Eagles in scoring with an average of 9.8 points-per-game, along with 4.6 rebounds-per-game, and is considered one of the team's leaders as CM in the final week of the regular season.

And it's all led to Reams being named the Eagles' Riverbender.com Male Athlete of the Month for February 2020.

Reams, who plays for first-year head coach Jared Reynolds, has been playing basketball for 12 years and enjoys the fast pace of the game, where something's always happening.

"I have been playing basketball for around 12 years,' Reams said. "The thing I like most about basketball is how fast-paced the game is, and how there is always something going on in the game."

Reams has been named to an all-tournament team this season and was named the player of the game in a recent win over Roxana. He thanked his parents, his teammates and his coaches for helping him to get better as he's progressed in the game.

"I would like to thank my teammates and coaches for helping me get better every day," Reams said. "Also my dad, for always giving me advice on how I can get better, and my mom for coming to every game."

Reams also feels that basketball has helped him develop his leadership skills, along with his sense of responsibility both in the game and out.

"Basketball has helped me develop into a better leader," Reams said. "and become more responsible, with helping me keep track of my responsibilities and my time."

Reams also has played football for the Eagles, as both a tight end and a defensive end. He is considering attending college but isn't sure where he'll go to school yet, but first will enlist in the United States Air Force and then attend college after his service.

