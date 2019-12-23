EDWARDSVILLE – Quierra Love, a senior basketball player, has thrived in the Edwardsville High School culture of accepting, supporting and cultivating others in any way possible.

Love has been named December Female Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

"I have learned throughout my time at EHS as a student-athlete the importance of being confident in myself and abilities as well as being positive and encouraging others," Love said.

Love, who is coached by Lori Blade, started her athletic career as a dancer up to fifth grade, when she started playing basketball. She immediately fell in love with the game.

"I am a very competitive person who loves a challenge," Love said. "Basketball allows me to experience this. Being a 5-4 point guard, many times I am playing against girls who are much taller. So along with my team, I have to problem solve and adjust to figure out a way to be successful. No game is ever the same as the one before so each experience is new and I get to enjoy it with those who have become like family."

Love said there are many people have been instrumental in her being successful.

"First, I have to give honor to God who blessed me with the ability to play the game of basketball," she said. "Both of my parents have spent the last 6 1/2 years taking me to practices out of town as well as traveling each summer for national tournaments. My dad has spent countless hours in the gym and the driveway helping me get shots up and practicing efficiency moves. My brother, Harvey, is 6 and has traveled with us for all of it since he was born without complaint. He even tries to give me pointers.

"My Missouri Phenom Coaches over the years who have become more like family, especially Coach Larry and Coach Truck. I have had several trainers who have also helped me develop my game. Last but not least, I would like to thank Coach Blade, Coach Ponce and all of the Edwardsville Lady Tigers that I have been privileged to play alongside. Coach Blade taught me how to be a point guard which requires leadership. I have been able to implement these lessons on and off the court and will carry them with me to the next level and into my career. My former teammates have taught me so many lessons including sportsmanship, being a good teammate and the importance of commitment."

Love said the following accomplishments led her to this particular Athletic of the Month honor.

Love likes to give back so any opportunity for community service participate she loves to do. Most recently she has been working with the little Tigers girls' fifth-grade team. She has also served as a camp counselor for a Church Summer Camp.

"I am very excited to say that I have committed to play at the next level," she said. "I have committed to Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2020."

Love plans to major in medicine and then become a pediatrician. She is currently a member of the National Honor Society and the National Spanish Honors Society. Her cumulative GPA is 4.03. Cumulative and she is in the top 20 percent of her class.

