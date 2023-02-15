ALTON - Senior Anna Landuyt has been named the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month

Anna has been class president for the past four years for her class at Alton High. She ran unopposed as a freshman and has been serving in that role each year for the class of 2023. Anna said that she had a great opportunity to meet many members and business owners of the community by serving in her current role.

Anna also enjoys serving the community and her fellow students. She and the officers of the student council recently worked together to organize and set up a blood drive. In describing the planning, Anna shared that many local businesses (such as Mister Donut, Duke's Bakery, Panera Bread, Schwegel's, Little Caesars, Jimmy John's, and the Cookie Factory) have donated items to support the students participating in the event.

Anna also added that another event called Treats for Troops allowed for over 100 pounds of leftover Halloween candy to be collected and sent to those in service for our country overseas. It was a competition organized by Student Council that was held in first-hour class after Halloween had passed in early November.

Anna, who was recently elected Student Council President said that she is excited about this as well and worked closely with last year's president Cameron Mason-El to help continue the momentum that has been built.

One last fundraiser that Anna has played a part in planning is for the selling of Valentine's as a random act of kindness on the valentine's cards that are given out. It is a fund-raising idea for prom that is the equivalent of a candygram.

Anna is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta where she has been a math tutor for many of her fellow students over the years. There are other members of the organization who are also there to assist with tutoring as well. Anna said, "It's a great way to meet your fellow students and it's a lot of fun to help."

Anna added that there are approximately 10 tables available in a classroom and students can be assisted in an individual or in a group setting.

Upon graduation from Alton High this spring, Anna mentioned that she will be extremely proud and excited to follow in her mother's footsteps in attending the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Anna's plans are to major in Pediatric Speech Pathology or Occupational Therapy and to work in a hospital setting in one of those roles to help children.

