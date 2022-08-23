WOOD RIVER - Amiya Hardin, a senior girls volleyball player for East Alton-Wood River Community High School, is expected to be one of the key players for the Oilers as the 2022 season gets underway in the next week.

Last season was a very good one for Hardin, as she served up 50 points and 19 aces for EAWR, along with 183 kills, 25 blocks, 15 of them solo, 12 assists, and 72 digs in helping the Oilers to a 12-24 record in 2021.

She's also won many awards and honors on her team the last two seasons and has also been named Honorable Mention on both the Prairie State and Cahokia Conference All-Conference teams.

For her efforts on the court, Hardin has been named a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month at EAWR.

Hardin, who plays for head coach Bethany Billingsley, had played volleyball since middle school and enjoys playing the sport very much.

"I've been playing volleyball since seventh grade," Hardin said. "My favorite thing about volleyball is you only get better the more you play and the more accomplishments and goals you'll reach as you continue to play."

Hardin thanked her mother for her encouragement and support during her career as a player.

"I would like to thank my mom, Cawana Blissit, for not letting me give up on volleyball with having to juggle work, school, and volleyball," Hardin said.

Playing for the Oilers has helped Hardin learn valuable lessons about sport and life itself.

"My high school career has helped mold me into an open, easy-to-teach individual," Hardin said. "You never know how much that little information can help you one day."

Hardin also enjoys success in the classroom as well, as she's been named to the school's honor roll in every semester she's attended EAWR. She does hope to continue to play volleyball in college but hasn't yet decided on which school she'll attend. Hardin plans on majoring in nursing, with the intent of becoming an RN one day.

