GRAFTON - Every year, Senger Gas Company in Grafton holds two Customer Appreciation events; in the spring before Memorial Day and in mid-fall before duck hunting starts to help out their "duck hunting" and winter BBQ grilling friends.

This year’s Spring Customer Appreciation Days will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at Senger Gas Company’s 426 N. Market Street. location in Grafton. During the day, Senger’s will fill 20-pound gas tanks with propane for just $10.

Senger’s Gas Company shows appreciation for its customers year round by offering convenient options like automatic delivery, budget billing, pre-purchase as well as participation in the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP.)

Senger Gas Company was started by Bill Senger Sr. in 1940 behind his Tavern, Senger’s Tavern west of Grafton. Bill Senger Jr. took over the business in 1959 and moved to North Market Street in Grafton. Senger’s is a full-service propane gas company servicing the Jersey, Madison, Macoupin, and Calhoun counties, plus St. Charles and St. Charles County, in Missouri.

Company President Bill Senger, Jr., 76, was born and raised in Grafton and started working for Senger Gas starting at the age of 15 filling gas cylinders and painting bottles. Bill took over the family business after high school. Bill’s wife Marsha Senger and daughters, Lisa Senger & Barb (Senger) Bollinger, work in the office. Son, Jeff Senger, is in charge of routing the trucks and new tank sets and the youngest daughter, Sara, is in charge of delivering forklift and BBQ cylinders to commercial accounts. She also carries a CDL license to deliver bulk propane.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We also have Kenneth Dienberg as a CDL Driver and Debbie Weeks in the office,” Bill Senger said. “Both of them are like family to us. Employing second, third and fourth generation people is something unique about our business. Kyle Bollinger, a grandson, is a CDL Driver, too.”

For more information, check out the Senger website: http://www.sengergas.com or call (618) 786-2361, (618) 462-1900 or 1-(888) 842-7911.

The email address is sengergas@gtec.com for Lisa or bbsengergas@gtec.com for Barb, or “Like” the business on Facebook.

We treat others the way you would want to be treated,” Bill Senger said. “Our goal is customer satisfaction, safety and friendliness.”

Place your empty 20-pound propane gas tank in your car or truck and get down to Senger Gas Company on Friday or Saturday May 19 or 20 for $10 refills.

More like this: