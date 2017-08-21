WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Benjamin Cardin (D-MD) today pressed the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice to confirm whether senior White House counterterrorism advisor Sebastian Gorka is under investigation for falsifying his U.S. naturalization application by failing to disclose his membership in a Hungarian neo-Nazi organization. According to news reports, leaders of the Historical Vitézi Rend have identified Gorka as a member of the organization who took a “lifelong oath of loyalty.”

The senators called for an investigation of Mr. Gorka in March, but after months of delay, it is still unclear whether he is under investigation for naturalization fraud.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As a senior counterterrorism advisor, Mr. Gorka is in a position of great importance and public trust. The American people are entitled to know if a senior White House official is under criminal investigation,” the senators wrote. “We are also concerned that, according to numerous media reports, Mr. Gorka has been unable to obtain a security clearance, which could be a result of an ongoing criminal investigation. It is unclear how Mr. Gorka can effectively advise the President on counterterrorism and other national security matters without a security clearance.”

More like this: