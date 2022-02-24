WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) who served 23 years in the Reserve Forces, issued the following statement after Russia escalated its invasion of Ukraine:

Duckworth's statement:

“The human suffering caused—and any blood spilled—as a result of this unjustified and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine’s sovereign territory are solely on Vladimir Putin’s hands. Our nation, our NATO allies and all countries who value human rights, sovereignty and the rule of law must hold him and his cronies fully, painfully and immediately accountable. Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and inexcusable escalation of this violent invasion will succeed in only one thing: uniting the free world against Russia’s autocratic regime in support of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, its people and its right to self-governance.”

Durbin's statement:

“Let me be clear: Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign land is a dire threat to the established international order and must be resolutely deterred. Ukraine and our NATO allies facing ongoing Russian belligerence have strong bipartisan, bicameral support in the U.S. Congress. As someone who has strong ties to the region, my prayers are with the Ukrainian people and all of Eastern Europe.”

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement regarding Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine:

“Throughout his time as the leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin has repeatedly violated international law, ruthlessly consolidated power, and invaded other countries without provocation. Responsibility lies solely with his regime for the bloodshed and communities destroyed. That’s why I have joined many of my congressional colleagues in pushing for tougher sanctions than the ones imposed by the Biden Administration. The United States and our NATO allies must show strength and be unwavering in our defense of democracy. Our prayers are with the Ukrainian people as they fight for their lives and their country.”

