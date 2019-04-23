SPRINGFIELD – Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) will unite with Illinois House Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) in O’Fallon this week for a public town hall forum. The free event will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Katy Cavins Community Center located at 308 E. 5th St. in O’Fallon.

Participants will learn more about legislation pending in the Illinois General Assembly such as the graduated income tax increase, gun control, the proposed legalization of marijuana, job creation, and other important issues facing the state. The forum is open to the public and members of the media.

More information and resources can be discovered on Sen. Plummer’s legislative website at senatorjasonplummer.com and on Twitter @jasonplummerusa.