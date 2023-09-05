COLLINSVILLE – A Madison County constituent was recently awarded more than $15,000 after State Senator Erica Harriss’ office and the Illinois Treasurer’s office teamed up through the state’s Unclaimed Property Program, which helps Illinoisans find and claim money owed to them.



The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Collinsville Memorial Public Library located at 408 West Main Street, Collinsville, IL 62234.

“This particular individual had inherited money from a relative’s bank account and was unaware of it until my office was able to get into contact with him,” said Senator Harriss. “I know some people are skeptical about answering the phone in thinking this program is fake or a hoax due to the increase of scammers out there, but this program is very much real, and this person is just one of several examples relating back to the state’s program.”

Both Senator Harriss and the Treasurer’s Office are joining together again to host an upcoming Unclaimed Property Day at the Collinsville Memorial Public Library on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, to help more people find money owed to them. Constituents are encouraged to attend to discover and claim any unclaimed property they may be entitled to.

“My office has been working diligently with Illinois State Treasurer’s office in contacting residents across the 56th District alerting them of any unclaimed property they may have,” said Senator Harriss. “Particularly, we are being alerted by the Treasurer’s office of anyone who may be entitled to more than $5,000, but through this event, anyone can come out and see if they are a recipient of unclaimed property, no matter the value.”

The Treasurer’s office has $3.5 billion in unclaimed property owed to Illinois residents.

