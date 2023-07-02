Senator Harriss To Begin Traveling Office Hours
EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) will be extending her office throughout parts of the 56th District to better serve the constituents by hosting traveling office hours.
“This is a great way for my team to assist you with a wide variety of services, including navigating state agencies, and connecting you with available resources on any state government related issue you may have,” said Senator Harriss.
Sen. Harriss and her staff will begin traveling office hours in July. The dates are as follows:
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Fairview Heights Library
10017 Bunkum Rd, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
1PM – 4PM
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Six Mile Regional Library District
2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, IL 62040
1PM – 4PM
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Mississippi Valley District Library
408 W Main St, Collinsville, IL 62234
1PM – 4PM
For more information on Senator Harriss’ traveling office hours, call her district office at 618-307-5789 or email harriss@ilseantegop.org.
