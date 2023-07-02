EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) will be extending her office throughout parts of the 56th District to better serve the constituents by hosting traveling office hours.

“This is a great way for my team to assist you with a wide variety of services, including navigating state agencies, and connecting you with available resources on any state government related issue you may have,” said Senator Harriss.

Sen. Harriss and her staff will begin traveling office hours in July. The dates are as follows:

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Fairview Heights Library

10017 Bunkum Rd, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

1PM – 4PM

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Six Mile Regional Library District

2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, IL 62040

1PM – 4PM

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Mississippi Valley District Library

408 W Main St, Collinsville, IL 62234

1PM – 4PM

For more information on Senator Harriss’ traveling office hours, call her district office at 618-307-5789 or email harriss@ilseantegop.org.

