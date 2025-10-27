EDWARDSVILLE - The office of State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) will host traveling office hours across the 56th District from Tuesday, November 4, through Thursday, November 6, 2025, providing constituents with a convenient opportunity to meet with her team, discuss concerns, and receive assistance on state-related matters.

“Meeting with residents across our district is one of the most important parts of my work,” said Senator Harriss. “I look forward to hearing from constituents about their concerns, ideas, and questions during these office hours.”

November 2025 Traveling Office Hours:

Tuesday, November 4

Fairview Heights Library | 10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Collinsville Memorial Public Library | 408 W Main Street, Collinsville | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Wednesday, November 5

Hayner Public Library (Alton Square Mall) | 132 Alton Square, Alton | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

East Alton Public Library | 250 Washington Avenue, East Alton | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Thursday, November 6

Wood River Public Library | 326 E Ferguson Avenue, Wood River | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Bethalto Public Library | 321 S. Prairie Street, Bethalto | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Constituents who cannot attend the traveling office hours are welcome at Senator Harriss’ district office at 120 N Main Street, Suite 1B, Edwardsville, open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Appointments are not required but are recommended to ensure the Senator can meet your availability.

