EDWARDSVILLE - State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has released the below quote following the groundbreaking celebration of the new health science building at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville:

Sen. Erica Harriss“The new health science building at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is a culmination of the great success of our state university and their expertise to produce leaders in various fields relating to the healthcare industry,” said Senator Harriss, who also serves as a member of the Senate Higher Education Committee.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“It’s exciting to see this investment taking place right here in our own community. Not only will this new facility bring jobs and a boost our local economy, but SIUE will have an even greater opportunity to attract the brightest young minds, helping to foster a talented workforce in our state’s healthcare industry for decades to come.”

More like this:

Illinois Film and TV Workforce Training Program Launched at SIUE
4 days ago
SIUE History Students Digitize Rare Historic Photographs, Offering Unique Window into Madison County's Past
2 days ago
SIUE School of Business Welcomes Schneidine Louis as New Director of the International Trade Center
Oct 9, 2025
SIUE Announces Winter Session and Spring 2026 Registration Dates
Oct 22, 2025
The Wedge Innovation Center Welcomes Two New SIUE Graduate Assistants
4 days ago

 