SPRINGFIELD –Illinois State Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) released the following statement in response to Governor Bruce Rauner’s State of the State address on Wednesday:

“Once again, Governor Rauner offered vague ideas, but he lacks a specific plan to accomplish any of them.

“In the last three years his failure to present, negotiate, and support a bipartisan balanced budget has caused needless layoffs at SIU in Edwardsville and forced organizations like Senior Services Plus in Alton to reduce vital Meals on Wheels programs.

“There are three weeks until the governor gives his Budget Address. I hope in that time he is finally able to offer a detailed, balanced budget that finally gives our state stability.”

