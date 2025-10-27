EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th–Glen Carbon) proudly welcomed more than 60 first responders from across the Metro East region to her First Responders Appreciation Event on Thursday, October 23, at her Edwardsville district office.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This event was all about saying thank you,” said Senator Harriss. “Every day, these brave men and women put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. It was wonderful to have the opportunity to personally thank them and show our appreciation for everything they do.”

The open house event brought together police officers, firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers, emergency management personnel, coroners, and other first responders from communities throughout the 56th District. Guests enjoyed complimentary BBQ sandwiches and sides courtesy of Meridian, Code 3 Spices and Betty Lou’s Table.

For more information about upcoming events or to sign up for Senator Harriss’ newsletter, visit www.senatorericaharriss.com or contact the district office at 618-307-5789.

More like this:

State Senator Erica Harriss to Celebrate Local Heroes at First Annual First Responders Appreciation Event
Oct 15, 2025
Senator Harriss Office to Hold Traveling Office Hours in November
Today
Senator Harriss Legislation Signed Into Law to Improve Care, Cut Red Tape, and Protect Taxpayers
Aug 2, 2025
Edwardsville School District #7 Teacher Shanyra Cox Receives IEA Grant  
Oct 7, 2025
Representative Amy Elik and Senator Erica Harriss Bringing Free Job Fair to the Riverbend
Aug 20, 2025

 