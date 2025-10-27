EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th–Glen Carbon) proudly welcomed more than 60 first responders from across the Metro East region to her First Responders Appreciation Event on Thursday, October 23, at her Edwardsville district office.

“This event was all about saying thank you,” said Senator Harriss. “Every day, these brave men and women put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. It was wonderful to have the opportunity to personally thank them and show our appreciation for everything they do.”

The open house event brought together police officers, firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers, emergency management personnel, coroners, and other first responders from communities throughout the 56th District. Guests enjoyed complimentary BBQ sandwiches and sides courtesy of Meridian, Code 3 Spices and Betty Lou’s Table.

For more information about upcoming events or to sign up for Senator Harriss’ newsletter, visit www.senatorericaharriss.com or contact the district office at 618-307-5789.

