Senator Durbin to speak at new Amtrak station
ALTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will speak at the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new Alton Regional Multi-Modal Transportation Center, which serves as the new Amtrak Station and public transit terminal for Madison County Transit.
The project was paid for with a combination of state, local, and federal funding including a $13.85 million TIGER grant and $7.4 million in federal funding that the Illinois Department of Transportation received from the Federal Railroad Administration.
Durbin will be at the station at noon on today.