WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following the release of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office’s analysis of Senate Republicans’ plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act without replacing it, Senator Tammy Duckworth released this statement:

“There are honest-to-goodness fixes to the Affordable Care Act that both Democrats and Republicans alike can support to improve our nation’s healthcare system, but robbing 32 million hardworking Americans of their insurance while doubling costs for millions more is not a fix at all – it would be catastrophic and the American people know it.”

