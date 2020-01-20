JERSEYVILLE - Kimberly Wade, advocate for the Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation, is proud to announce that Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) included an historic investment in pediatric cancer research in fiscal year 2020 government funding legislation that has been signed into law. This critical step is due in part to Kimberly’s ongoing efforts to increase federal funding for pediatric cancer.

Sen. Blunt, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS) , which funds the National Institutes of Health, included $50 million in new funding for the President’s Childhood Cancer Data program. This is the first year of funding for the president’s proposal to provide $500 million over 10 years toward pediatric cancer. In addition, the Labor/HHS appropriations bill included $6.4 billion for the National Cancer Institute, the nation’s leader in cancer research, an increase of $299.4 million.

“I expect this historic investment in pediatric cancer research to ‘move the needle’ above the National Cancer Institute’s 4% mark; which is something that all pediatric cancer advocates have requested for a long time,” said Kimberly Wade.

The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation was founded in 2016 by Kimberly and her husband, Jon, following the death of their twin 8-year-old son, Jonny, to pediatric cancer. The foundation advocates for legislation to increase funding to find better treatments and ultimately a cure for this terrible disease.

Blunt continued, “Having a child with cancer is one of the most heartbreaking diagnoses a family can face. Thanks to advocates like the Wades, federal investment in pediatric cancer research has become a bipartisan, bicameral priority. I will continue working with my colleagues to ensure we have the right resources in the right places to pave the way for new treatments and cures.”

Kimberly has been working with Sen. Blunt since 2016 on increased funding and legislative language specifically focused on pediatric cancer research. Due to Kimberly’s advocacy, Sen. Blunt previously included critical pediatric cancer language in the Labor/HHS appropriations bill requiring the National Cancer Institute to report to Congress on the results from pediatric cancer funding.

Kimberly Wade continues to work with Congress to gain support for an additional bill that was introduced by Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL) this past April. The Jonny Wade Pediatric Cancer Research Act transfers $370 million to a Pediatric Research Fund that will increase pediatric cancer funding.

About Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation in Memory of Jonny Wade

The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation was founded in memory of 8-year-old Jonny Wade shortly after his passing. Despite the circumstances, Jonny believed he could make a difference for other children affected by cancer and made a selfless wish to his parents: “I don’t want any other kid to have cancer.” Pediatric cancer is the leading cause of disease-related death for children under the age of 15 in the United States. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s mission is to conquer pediatric cancer through research and political action, with an emphasis on responsible spending. Visit kidsshouldnthavecancer.org for more information about the foundation and for photos of the family and events. For more information, please visit www.KSHCF.org.

