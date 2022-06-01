EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senator Christopher Belt is launching a Summer Reading Club for students to encourage continued learning throughout the summer.

“Reading keeps students engaged throughout the summer,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “With summer break approaching, this reading club will keep kids learning to prepare for the next school year.”

The Summer Book Club requires students to read eight books of their choice during the summer break, record the names of the books on a form and return the form to Belt’s office by Aug. 12. Everyone who completes the Summer Book Club will receive a gift card and certificate from Senator Belt.

“I hope students of all ages will take advantage of this program to make reading a habit and be rewarded for it,” Belt said. “Let’s enjoy the summer by reading and being creative.”

To receive a book club form, visit SenatorBelt.com to download and print the form. Parents can also call Belt’s office at 618-875-1212 to request a copy by mail.

Belt urges interested residents to call his office with any additional questions.

