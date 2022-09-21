WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today spoke about the increased violence and threats of violence Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) employees have faced since the August 8 search executed at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort—and the need for swift Senate action condemning such behavior and the rhetoric that contributes to it.

“I have repeatedly made clear that violence against law enforcement is never—never—acceptable, no matter what ideology motivates it,” Durbin said. “But here is the reality: in the past month, following the FBI's execution of a search warrant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, the FBI has faced a flood of threats against its employees and its facilities—and these threats have been egged on by the former President and his allies.”

Last month, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a joint intelligence bulletin detailing an increase in violent threats and acts of violence against federal law enforcement officials following the August 8 Mar-a-Lago search. In response, and at Durbin’s request, the agencies held a private briefing with Members of the Senate Judiciary and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committees last week.

Durbin continued, “I cannot share the specifics from this closed-door briefing, but I will say this: it should go without saying that the men and women of the FBI risk their lives every day on our behalf. But the increase in threats to their personal safety since the August 8 Mar-a-Lago search warrant [is] shocking. Beyond the direct threats and violence, there are also rising concerns about the public spread of personal information about FBI employees and families, a practice known as doxing… Let's condemn these baseless attacks on the men and women of the FBI and the despicable political game they represent.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Durbin went on to ask for unanimous consent that the Senate proceed to the consideration of S.Res.775, expressing the sense of the Senate that violence and threats of violence against the employees of the Federal Bureau of Investigation are unacceptable and should be condemned. The resolution passed without objection.

Durbin concluded, “This resolution, which just passed without objection of any member of the Senate, will be a reminder to the men and women who serve in law enforcement, particularly the Federal Bureau of Investigation, that we stand behind them. That those who would exploit political events at the expense of the safety of these men and women are beyond the pale of constitutional conduct. We want to stand behind those who are standing for us, to protect us and our families.”

In addition to today’s resolution, under Chair Durbin, the Judiciary Committee has prioritized supporting our federal, state, and local law enforcement officers and their efforts to keep our communities safe. On July 26, 2022, the Committee held a hearing on law enforcement officer safety—specifically on the threat America’s gun violence epidemic poses to law enforcement. One week later, the Committee held an oversight hearing with FBI Director Wray—the Director’s third appearance before this Committee this Congress—on the greatest threats to both this nation and to the work of the FBI and its law enforcement partners.

Video of Durbin’s floor speech is available here.

Audio of Durbin’s floor speech is available here.

More like this: