Senate passes several Duckworth amendments to help small businesses, make government more efficient Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, DC – The Senate tonight overwhelmingly passed four proposals authored by combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) as part of the Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). If the NDAA – which passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote of 89-8 – becomes law, Duckworth’s provisions will help prevent low-income Servicemembers from going hungry, make it easier for small businesses to get Department of Defense contracts, make government federal contracting more efficient, and help ensure the long-term success of the Rock Island Arsenal. “The brave men and women in uniform who are deployed across the globe deserve to know that our country stands behind them as they risk their lives to defend our country and our Constitution,” said Senator Duckworth. “While this legislation is not perfect, it expresses that commitment and I am extremely proud four of my proposals to the bill were included. When they become law, Illinois’s small businesses will have a better shot at securing new contracts, the Rock Island Arsenal’s long-term future will be more certain, the federal contracting process will become more efficient, and our nation will be one step closer to ensuring that our Servicemembers and their families can support their families without worrying about going hungry.” The NDAA funds the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), sets our nation’s defense policy, and ensures that our Servicemembers have the tools they need to defend our nation. Duckworth also filed a number of different amendments to the NDAA that would have expanded parental leave in the military, provided counseling and treatment for Servicemembers struggling with opioid addiction, limited the over-prescribing of opioids among Servicemembers, helped Servicemembers struggling with student debt, improved the interoperability of DOD and the VA’s electronic health record system, and helped Servicemembers transitioning to civilian life sign up for Veterans Affairs benefits. Article continues after sponsor message “Moving forward, I will continue to fight for every person who is willing to put their life on the line in service to this great nation,”added Senator Duckworth. “I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to improve Servicemembers’ transitions to civilian life, increase access to counseling and treatment for Servicemembers struggling with opioid addiction, expand parental leave for members of the military and pass an AUMF that gives our troops the moral support and legal backing they deserve.” Duckworth’s amendments that were included in the Senate-passed NDAA would: Make It Easier for Small Businesses to Get Department of Defense Contracts . Duckworth’s amendment would help small businesses as they apply for contracting and subcontracting opportunities with the Department of Defense by ensuring Commercial Marketing Representatives (CMRs) at the Small Business Administration are fully empowered to guide them in the process and to advocate for them with the Department of Defense and its contractors. Commercial Market Representatives are located out in our communities, stationed at area offices and play a critical role in linking small businesses with contracting opportunities.

Senator Duckworth also co-sponsored a number of amendments including one that passed the Senate that will: Protect Military Recruits With Vital Skills from Being Discharged & Deported Due To Immigration Status . Under the Military Accessions Vital to National Interest (MAVNI) program, immigrants with skills that are vital to national security but underrepresented in the U.S. military are given the opportunity to enlist in the Armed Forces. This amendment will protect those MAVNI recruits from the government breaking its promise to them and having their enlistment contracts cancelled, placing them at risk for deportation, while they wait for the background screening process to finish. There are an estimated 1,000 to 1,800 MAVNI recruits – including hundreds of DREAMers – who are currently waiting for the chance to serve our country and swear allegiance to the United States.