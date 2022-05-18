There has not been a confirmed U.S. Attorney for the Southern District since 2015, with the previous administration never putting forward a nominee to fill this role.

WASHINGTON – Tonight, the U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed Rachelle L. Crowe to serve as United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement on her confirmation:

“We are pleased that the Senate has confirmed Rachelle Crowe to serve as U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Illinois. After seven years without a confirmed U.S. Attorney for the Southern District, Ms. Crowe has the qualifications, integrity, and judgment to serve with distinction.”

Ms. Crowe’s biography from the White House is included below:

Rachelle L. Crowe: United States Attorney Nominee for the Southern District of Illinois

Rachelle L. Crowe has served as the State Senator for Illinois’s 56th District since 2019. From 2006 to 2018, she served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office in the Violent Crimes, General Felony and Juvenile Abuse units. She was previously an associate at three law firms: Carmody MacDonald P.C. from 2004 to 2006, Riezman Berger from 2002 to 2004, and Hoagland, Fitzgerald, Smith & Praintis from 2000 to 2002. Ms. Crowe received her J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2000 and her B.A. from the University of Missouri in St. Louis in 1996.

