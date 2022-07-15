MARYVILLE –With support from State Senator Kris Tharp, the Illinois State Board of Education awarded nine Metro East school districts with a combined $415,000 for infrastructure improvements.

“School facilities can have a significant impact on both student and teacher academic outcomes,” said Tharp (D-Bethalto). “To ensure our schools are equipped to contribute to a safe, comfortable learning environment, this state investment will go to directly improve the quality of our classrooms.”

School districts across the 56th District to receive funding include:

Alton CUSD 11 - $50,000

Bethalto CUSD 8 - $50,000

Central SD 104 - $50,000

Collinsville CUSD 10 - $50,000

East Alton SD 13 - $50,000

East Alton - Wood River CHSD 14 - $50,000

Edwardsville CUSD 7 - $50,000

Region III Spec Ed Coop - $15,000

Wood River - Hartford ESD 15 - $50,000

Funds will be used for projects to update heating and cooling infrastructure, improve ventilation, increase accessibility throughout buildings and more.

In the latest announcement, a total of $30 million in School Maintenance Grants was distributed to districts across the state. To be eligible for the grants, applicants were required to match the state funds and commit to completing proposed projects within two years.

“Robust, healthy communities depend on a strong public school system,” Tharp said. “As a graduate of East Alton Wood River High School, I’m delighted to see our state investing in education facilities throughout the Metro East.”

A full list of grantees and awards can be viewed on the ISBE website.

