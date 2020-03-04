Sen. Plummer welcomes FFA students to the Capitol
VANDALIA — FFA students and agricultural advocates from throughout Illinois descended on the Capitol for Illinois Agriculture Legislative Day (IALD) on March 3.
As part of the day’s activities, FFA students reached out to their local elected officials to discuss issues important to the agriculture industry. State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Vandalia) welcomed FFA students from across the 54th District. Sen. Plummer met with Highland FFA, South Central FFA and Edwardsville FFA.
IALD brings together farm, agricultural commodity organizations and agriculture interest groups to advocate to lawmakers about the importance of agriculture and agricultural education.
