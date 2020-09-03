Sen. Jason PlummerVANDALIA - Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) will be offering constituents an opportunity to take the 2020 Census during the Vandalia Farmers Market on Sept. 12.

Senator Plummer's staff will be set-up directly outside their office on the sidewalk near the farmers market to provide constituents with access to complete the 2020 Census. Billions of dollars in federal funding goes to schools, hospitals, roads, public safety and other vital programs each year based on census input.
Reservations are highly recommended and interested participants can call 618-283-3000 to reserve their time slot. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.

Who: State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville)-54th District

What: 2020 Census Sign-up Event

When: Sept. 12, 2020 - 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: 310 West Gallatin Street
Vandalia, IL 62471

If you have any questions, please reach out to Senator Plummer's District Office at 618-283-3000.

