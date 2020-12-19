EDWARDSVILLE - As Illinois communities continue to confront the daily realities of the ongoing COVID-19 health pandemic, State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) reached out to mayors across the 54th Senate District to discuss the current challenges facing Illinois municipalities.

On December 17, Senator Plummer hosted a virtual advisory meeting with mayors to gain their perspective on needs within their communities, hear their concerns and answer questions from local leaders in the District.

"The 54th Senate District is comprised of 8 counties, each with unique characteristics and different needs," said Sen. Plummer. "As the senator representing these communities and under the current pandemic climate, it is now more important than ever that I'm aware of the challenges facing our local leaders."

Over 20 local leaders joined the call to discuss issues of importance to them, including budget concerns, small business relief needs and assistance for emergency medical services.

Other topics discussed included Sen. Plummer's legislation which takes aim at frivolous lawsuits that have become problematic during the ongoing pandemic. Senate Bill 3989 would protect individuals, businesses, schools, local governments, healthcare providers and first responders from legal liability for civil damages from the transmission of COVID 19. Willful or negligent actions would be exempt from protection under this legislation.

Also discussed was proposed legislation, Senate Bill 4011, to prevent the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity from making rules that prohibit or restrict expenditures that the US Treasury or Congress have authorized.

"I appreciate those who took the time to participate in the meeting, providing their invaluable insight and feedback," said Sen. Plummer. "When coronavirus first emerged, our local mayors stepped up. We should applaud them for being true leaders in their communities during unprecedented times."

