EDWARDSVILLE - State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) is urging state leaders to call lawmakers back to Springfield to resume session and open up the General Assembly.

"By issuing yet another Declaration Disaster and extending his ongoing stay-at-home order, Governor Pritzker has severely overreached his authority. Meanwhile, the leaders of both the Senate and the House are allowing this to happen and have stalled the legislative process.

Article continues after sponsor message

The way Illinois is being run right now is the antithesis of how our system of government is supposed to work. Legislators are the voice of the people and we should be in session to represent them.

While we demand essential workers across this state continue to work and confront the realities of this health situation each-and-every day, I firmly believe lawmakers should be held to the same standards. I did not sign up to be a Senator only when it is safe, sunny outside, and times are good. Now, during this crisis, it is more important than ever for us to be working.

We were elected to be the voice of our constituents, and it is time for the General Assembly to get back to work. I respectfully ask that our state leaders allow session to resume and bring lawmakers back to Springfield immediately."

More like this: