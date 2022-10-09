MARYVILLE – To show his appreciation and ensure local veterans have access to their owed benefits, State Senator Kris Tharp is hosting two events to connect the brave men and women who have served our country with free assistance and services.

“Veterans have exemplified courage having served our country and safeguarded our freedoms, and unfortunately they may not have access to their owed benefits for their sacrifices,” said Tharp (D-Bethalto). “Assistance is available, and I’m looking forward to bringing free services to Wood River and Edwardsville.”

Starting promptly at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at the Wood River Police Department, located at 550 E. Madison Ave., representatives from the Illinois Attorney General’s office will show a presentation on Military and Veteran’s Rights to ensure individuals receive the benefits they have earned. Attendees will receive information on state and federal benefit programs. Lunch will be provided and RSVP’s are encouraged by Friday, Oct. 14.

The second event will be a free breakfast for veterans and their spouses from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the On The Hill Golf Course & Lounge – Legion Post #199, located off of Route 157 in Edwardsville. Mother’s Catering will provide the meals and a speaker from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs will give remarks. RSVP’s are requested by Oct. 21 and can be made by calling Senator Tharp’s office or visiting www.SenatorTharp.com/VeteransBreakfast.

“I’ll be forever grateful for the service and sacrifice of our veterans and active duty military members,” said Tharp. “They have devoted their lives in a way that has blessed many others, and I hope they will take advantage of these free services.”

Residents can call 618-251-9840 to RSVP, ask questions or request other assistance.

