MARYVILLE – To encourage residents to visit his office with comments or concerns, State Senator Kris Tharp is extending his office hours next week to accommodate the schedules of Metro East working families.

“With the school year starting, many families have more hectic schedules and could benefit from having my office open later into the evening,” said Tharp (D-Bethalto). “I encourage anyone who needs assistance, has ideas, or just wants to talk to attend.”

To allow residents the opportunity to access state services and discuss legislative matters directly, Tharp’s Maryville office, located at 35 Executive Plaza Ct., will be open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The office is typically open weekdays until 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required and can be made by calling (618) 251-9840.

