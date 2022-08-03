MARYVILLE – Motorists looking for a simple, accessible way to renew driver’s licenses and purchase vehicle stickers are invited to attend a free mobile unit event at the Wood River Police Department, sponsored by State Senator Kris Tharp in partnership with the Illinois secretary of state.

“The mobile unit offers a more convenient option for residents to receive necessary services without waiting for long periods of time at a driver services facility,” said Tharp (D-Bethalto). “I encourage anyone in need of an easy way to renew and obtain IDs and license plates to attend this upcoming event.”

The unit operates like a DMV office and offers driver’s license renewals, identification cards and license plate stickers. Tharp reminds residents that REAL ID services will not be available at the mobile unit, and residents aged 75 and over must visit a permanent facility for renewal services.

All payments must be made by check, credit card, debit card or money order. For additional information or help with questions, residents are encouraged to contact Tharp’s office at 618-251-9840.

WHO: State Senator Kris Tharp and Secretary of State Jesse White’s office

WHAT: Secretary of state mobile unit event

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Wood River Police Department, 550 E. Madison Ave.

