WOOD RIVER – To offer individuals an opportunity to meet with him and support a locally-owned business, State Senator Kris Tharp has chosen Wood River Donut & More to host the first Coffee with Kris event.

“I know how busy schedules can get, so it was important to me to offer an event for early risers,” said Tharp (D-Bethalto). “I look forward to meeting with residents in my hometown and supporting a popular small business.”

The event will take place from 6 to 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at Wood River Donut & More, 102 W. Edwardsville Rd.

Attendees will be offered a complimentary cup of coffee and have the opportunity to discuss the issues that matter most to them.

Questions should be directed to Sen. Tharp’s office by calling 618-251-9840. For information on future events, visit www.SenatorTharp.com.

