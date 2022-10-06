MARYVILLE – To support the families of fallen first responders, State Senator Kris Tharp signed on as a chief-sponsor to a new state initiative to ensure line-of-duty benefits are adequately funded.

“In the event a first responder loses their life in the line of duty, our state is forever indebted for that sacrifice,” said Tharp (D-Bethalto).

“The loss of a loved one in the line of duty is unimaginable, and families who endure this immense hardship deserve financial reassurance.”

In each year’s budget, the General Assembly appropriates funding for line-of-duty death benefits. In the event that insufficient resources are available, Senate Bill 4229 guarantees families receive their owed benefits.

"I stand firmly behind this initiative to ensure that families receive their benefits, as we owe them a debt that can never be repaid," said Tharp.

Senate Bill 4229 can be discussed in the upcoming legislative session.

