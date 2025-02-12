GLEN CARBON – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has released the following statement following today’s guilty verdict on former House Speaker Michael Madigan:

"Today’s guilty verdict against former Speaker Michael Madigan not only renews calls for ethics reform but also serves as a clear call to action to confront the deep-rooted culture of corruption in our state,” said Senator Harriss. “While justice was served today, we must go further by strengthening our ethics laws to tackle the long-standing issues in state government, where backroom deals and cronyism have dictated policy at the expense of taxpayers.

"My colleagues and I have introduced and sponsored legislation to reform our state’s ethics laws, and there is no better time than the start of a new General Assembly to make this a top priority.”

