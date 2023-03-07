GLEN CARBON - State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is proud to announce The Madison County Mass Transit District will receive a $388,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Open Space Land Acquisition Development (OSLAD) program to further invest in the county’s trail system.

“Our area has a strong connection to the outdoors and through this program MCT will now have funds available to enhance spaces for outdoor recreation,” said Senator Harriss. “When we can invest in outdoor projects for the people of my district, we are investing in their health, their livelihoods and overall quality of life.”

Madison County Mass Transit Managing Director SJ Morrison says the funding will go towards acquiring approximately 11 acres of undeveloped and agricultural land between Old Alton Edwardsville Road in Roxana, and Rock Hill Road in Wood River. The funding is part of a multiphase plan.

“The MCT Trails span more than 135 miles and connect 20 communities, forming one of the most extensive and interconnected trail systems in the country,” said Morrison. “Acquisition of these properties will enable MCT to extend the popular MCT Trails network to even more communities and Madison County residents while also providing new, safe bicycle/pedestrian access to Belk Park in Wood River and eventually to the Village of Bethalto,” concluded Morrison.

The City of O’Fallon also received a $600,000 grant to replace a pool at Community Park just outside the 56th District.

In the 36-year history of the program, OSLAD has provided more than $530 million for park projects across the state.

