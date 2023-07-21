EDWARDSVILLE - Illinois State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) hosted a grand opening of her Edwardsville District Office on Tuesday, July 18.

“We had a great turnout, and it was great seeing so many new faces and familiar ones as well as we welcomed them to our new constituent services office,” Harriss said in a press release. “We had an opportunity to move our office this past spring to Main Street in Edwardsville as it’s a more centralized location in the 56th District and so far it’s been great.”

Harriss is a Republican representing the 56th District. The grand opening invited local politicians and constituents to the office for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. State Representative Amy Elik and the Glen Ed Chamber of Commerce were in attendance.

The office, located at 120 North Main Street, Suite 1B, has been open for a few months. Now that the Illinois Senate session has ended, Harriss has left Springfield and returned to the area. She will be working out of the Edwardsville office and also offering traveling office hours in the coming months.

Walk-in services and appointments will be available through the Edwardsville office. To contact the Senator’s office, call 618-307-5789 or email harriss@ilsenategop.org. For more information about Harriss and her work in the State Senate, visit her website.

