SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today in a Facebook video message thanked health care heroes, medical researchers, and essential workers for their sacrifices and hard work keeping America safe this year.

“This has been an unrelenting, draining, and scary time for many, many months. But your resilience and commitment to others have been a beacon of light during this crisis,” Durbin said.

“A hundred years from now, when people tell the story of this pandemic, you will be the heroes of this story. And that’s exactly as it should be. Happy holidays.”