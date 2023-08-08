SPRINGFIELD – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, met with Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray and other FBI officials to discuss a range of matters.

Among other topics, Durbin and Wray discussed the reauthorization and reform of Section 702, children’s online safety, the fentanyl crisis and online drug trafficking, and border security. In June, Durbin and the Senate Judiciary Committee held an oversight hearing on Section 702, which is set to expire at the end of this year.

“Today’s meeting with FBI Director Wray in Springfield was productive. As I’ve said before and reiterated to Director Wray today, I will only support the reauthorization of Section 702 if there are significant reforms addressing the warrantless surveillance of Americans. The FBI plays an integral part in our government’s responsibility to keep Americans safe from a wide range of threats, including bad-faith foreign actors, drug trafficking, and violent crime. I also believe we can and must protect our security and the constitutional rights of the American people at the same time. I look forward to following up on these matters – including at our annual FBI oversight hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee this fall.”

