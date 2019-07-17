WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today honored the life of Justice John Paul Stevens who passed away yesterday at the age of 99. Justice Stevens served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years.

“He leaves behind an enormous legacy. He was committed to safeguarding the rights and liberties protected by the Constitution, and he cherished the importance of the judiciary as an impartial guardian of the rule of law,” Durbin said. “I want to extend my sympathies to Justice Stevens’ family, including his surviving daughters Elizabeth and Susan, nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Today, we bid farewell to a giant, and we thank Justice Stevens for his decades of service to this country and for his profound contributions to American law.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Justice Stevens was born and raised in Chicago. He attended the University of Chicago and Northwestern Law School, where he graduated at the top of his class. In between, he served as a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy during World War II and was awarded the Bronze Star. He was practiced law in Chicago and served on the Chicago-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit prior to his 1975 appointment to the Supreme Court.

More like this: