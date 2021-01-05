Sen. Durbin Honored To Represent Illinois For Fifth Term In U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today issued the following statement after being sworn in to his fifth term as a U.S. Senator representing Illinois. Durbin was escorted to his swearing in on the Senate floor by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).
“I am honored that the people of Illinois have given me the opportunity to represent them in Washington. During my time in the Senate, I have worked to create good-paying jobs, promote Illinois businesses, fight for marginalized communities, and ensure that our state is receiving its fair share of federal funding. I look forward to continue fighting for Illinoisans in this next term.
“The last four years did not break America, but revealed what was already broken. In this new Congress, I call on my colleagues to come together to help heal some of the painful wounds of our nation’s past, and together, create a better, more just, more prosperous America for all.”
