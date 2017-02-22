GREENFIELD - The Illinois State Police has issued a traffic alert that Illinois Route-267 is closed due to a semi-truck crash between Illinois-108 and Illinois-267 south of Greenfield and the Illinois 111-267 split in Medora.

The Illinois State Police said plan ahead to avoid the closure and travel on Illinois-111 or U.S. Route 67.

"We will advise further when the road is open," the State Police said in a statement.

