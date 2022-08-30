Listen to the story

ALTON - A semi-truck trailer struck a pole/power lines on Seminary Road at Edwards Street in Alton around 3:52 p.m. on Tuesday.

Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. No injuries occurred, Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said.

Ameren Illinois has been contacted to address the power lines that were knocked down.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ford recommended motorists and residents avoid the area until the power lines can be addressed and lanes cleared for traffic.

He said Alton Police continue to investigate the crash.

More like this: